Thousands of dog control offences recorded in Belfast in last five years

Dog fouling in Belfast carries a penalty of £80, reduced to £45 if paid within 14 days

A total of 3,843 dog control offences have been recorded in Belfast in almost five years, it has emerged.

Figures show that, since the beginning of the 2017/18 financial year, a total of 276 fines have been issued for dog fouling, although the most prevalent offence is straying, with 1,352 fines handed out over the same period.

Local councils are required to provide Stormont's Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to provide information on dog control offences each quarter.

Figures compiled by Belfast City Council officials for its People and Communities committee detail the scale of the problem in the city.

In addition to the fines for strays and dog fouling, since 2017/18, 38 court summons have been issued for fouling and 357 for straying.

Looking at dog licences, BCC's dog warden service has handed out 1,286 fines to dog owners who had no licence for their pet since 2017/18, in addition to 534 court summons for this reason.

Current fines for not having a dog licence and for dog fouling are set at £80, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days. If fines are not paid the council can take the offender to court.

In an attempt to tackle these problems, BCC has undertaken an extensive advertising campaign on responsible dog ownership, erecting more signage in areas where there has been an increase in dog fouling, while also carrying out patrols.

BCC's dog warden service operates seven days a week – except for bank holidays – from 8am to 8pm. The service has 12 dog wardens who operate in four teams, as well as two supervisors and a dog warden and animal welfare manager.

Over the course of the 2021/22 financial year there were 2,821 requests from ratepayers for dog wardens. Between April 1 and December 31 this figure was 2,239, working out at an average of 249 per month.

"Dog fouling and irresponsible dog ownership go hand in hand and can impact the quality and amenity of our neighbourhoods," council officers said.

"Clearly, whilst the majority of dog owners exercise responsible dog management, there are a small number of owners who have less regard for this and this can have an impact on areas in the city.

"This requires ongoing re-direction of our resources to address in terms of its removal from the streets, as well as providing a wide range of education and awareness programmes together with the use of fines where infringements are detected.

"The dog warden service as part of their role deploy routine monitoring patrols, to detect dog fouling incidents. However, it is widely recognised that the problem of dog fouling cannot be addressed solely by enforcement intervention.

"To encourage a change in behaviour, a wider programme supporting responsible dog ownership is an essential element of the Council’s approach to reducing levels of dog fouling throughout the city."

Earlier this month, Ards and North Down Borough took advantage of new powers to increase fines for dog control offences.

Fines were increased from £80 to £200, with the reduced rate if paid within 14 days rising from £45 to £150.

And dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets in Antrim and Newtownabbey’s streets will face a fine of £200 from next month.

Councillors agreed at a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee on Monday evening to more than than double the fine for dog fouling and littering.