Thousands of energy support vouchers to be re-issued across NI following technical blunder

Post Office confirms new £600 energy support vouchers will be re-issued following investigation. (Alamy/PA).

New energy support vouchers are to be sent to thousands of households across Northern Ireland following a technical issue.

They were originally issued to occupants who use prepaid electricity meters to be redeemed in local Post Office branches.

However around 6,000 vouchers sent to Power NI customers are not valid.

A further 150 vouchers dated January 17 and sent to Airtricity Energy customers are also invalid.

"The issue was highlighted and following an investigation, new vouchers will be re-sent," the Post Office confirmed in a statement.

The £600 payments are intended to help with energy bills, but people can use the cash payment as they see fit.

The scheme is being delivered by the UK government in the absence of a functioning Executive here.

Around 500,000 households in Northern Ireland are eligible for the vouchers which began being issued earlier this week.

The rollout will be staggered over the next few weeks and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Consumers who pay their electricity bills by direct debit will see the £600 payment paid directly into their bank accounts from next week.

The amount is made up of a £400 support payment announced last May and an additional £200 due to the high proportion of home heating oil users here.