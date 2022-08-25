Thousands of nursing staff could launch strike action as Royal College of Nursing ballots members

NHS workers from Unite, Unison, NIPSA, BMA and RCN hold a protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital on Wednesday. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Nurses across Northern Ireland could launch strike action as soon as November as the Royal College of Nursing announces a ballot of members over a below inflation pay rise for health staff.

A statement issued on Thursday morning has revealed nursing staff in Northern Ireland will join colleagues across the UK as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ballots its members on strike action.

In an unprecedented move, the RCN has already announced that an industrial action strike ballot across England, Scotland and Wales will open on September 15.

The ballot will ask members if they are prepared to take strike action over low pay.

It is understood the ballot will run until October 13.

If a majority of members vote in favour of industrial action, the RCN Board in Northern Ireland and UK Council will decide what form this will take.

It could range from working to rule right up to walk-outs by nursing staff, similar to those seen at 2019 and 2020.

Unlike the rest of the UK, in Northern Ireland – if there is majority support in a ballot, the action must begin within four weeks of the ballot, or eight if it is agreed between the union and the employer.

This means thousands of nursing staff could begin industrial action in Northern Ireland by mid-November, in the latest headache for caretaker health minister Robin Swann.

The development follows the announcement of a below inflation pay award in England and Wales.

This follows the announcement of a below inflation pay award in England and Wales.

Members in Scotland have already rejected a pay offer and nursing staff in Northern Ireland have yet to receive a formal pay offer for 2022/23 due to the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive.

The RCN has called for a fully funded pay rise for nursing staff of 5% above inflation, which is currently around 11.8%.

If its members support strike action, it will be the first ever strike by RCN members in England, Wales and Scotland.

The College went on strike for the first time in its history in Northern Ireland in 2019.

They joined thousands of other healthcare workers in the strike action here which only came to end when unions reached a deal on safe staffing and better pay.

Read more Belfast health staff protest as inflation pushes workers to the picket line

While work on safe staffing legislation has been progressed, it has not yet been implemented in a failure which has frustrated unions.

Fiona Devlin, Chair of the RCN Northern Ireland Board said: "After years of underpayment and staff shortages, the fight for fair pay continues.

“Nursing staff in Northern Ireland do not even know if they will receive a pay award this year.

“However, we are acutely aware that the pay award for colleagues in England and Wales does nothing to help with the spiralling costs of living and will do nothing to recruit or retain more nursing staff.

“A below inflation pay award does not recognise the skills and responsibility of the job we do and, more importantly, will not improve patient safety. We are appealing to members to vote for change – enough is enough.”

Rita Devlin, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said: “It is quite unbelievable that three years after we took industrial action for the first time in the RCN’s history, that we’re asking members if they will take strike action again. This has not been an easy decision.

“Serious shortages of nursing staff are putting patient safety at risk every single day.

“Governments across the UK have failed to take action on this issue and in Northern Ireland, with no functioning Northern Ireland Executive to appeal to, nursing staff have not received a pay offer at all.

“This situation has become intolerable. We took strike action before primarily due to safe staffing and the impact of low pay on retention of nursing staff.

“We’re now in a worse position than ever with unsafe staffing levels and a range of other issues including the high number of nursing staff who are leaving the profession. “Unfortunately, we’ve been left with no other choice than to ask our members to vote on industrial action.”

On Wednesday, hundreds of health workers staged protests across Belfast as they signalled a growing intent to strike over pay and conditions.

Members of Nipsa, Unison, Unite and RCN were involved in the protests, with staff detailing the financial strain they are experiencing as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

Strike action by NHS workers is looking increasingly likely as Mr Swann has not yet made a formal pay offer to staff, meaning pay parity – a key driver for the walk-outs in 2019 and 2020 – will come to an end once again.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health said that, due to the absence of an Executive, it was unable to add anything further to a statement previously made by the health minister on the matter.

Last month, Robin Swann said he accepted the recommendations made by the NHS pay review body but he was unable to announce immediate implementation due to budget uncertainty amid the ongoing political crisis at Stormont.