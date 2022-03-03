Thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to Spar store following attack with ‘driveway sealant’

PSNI officers in attendance at the Spar store at Twin Spires Credit: Chris Scott for Belfast Telegraph

‘Significant criminal damage’ was caused when two masked men poured driveway sealant around a Spar shop in west Belfast.

The incident took place at the business on Northumberland Street area on Thursday evening.

At approximately 8.15pm, two masked males entered the premises and threw a tin of what is believed to be driveway sealant over the interior, specifically targeting high value items in the shop.

No one was injured during the incident, however it is believed that thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Dave McKinley said: “This is a disgraceful attack on a newly opened business in the area, and I would appeal to the community to provide information to Police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1576 of 03/03/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

A new Spar store was forced to temporarily close following the incident.

The Clarke's Twin Spires Spar opened its doors on Thursday, welcoming excited new customers through the doors.