Thousands of pounds worth of electronic goods stolen from stores across Northern Ireland – three men arrested

Three men have been arrested by police after electronic goods worth thousands of pounds were stolen from high street shops across Northern Ireland on at least seven occasions.

Police said the thefts took place at four stores in Belfast, Newry, Lisburn and Bangor between September and October, with items stolen including a laptop worth around £1,400, the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max and six other new mobile phones, as well as £1,450 in cash.

The suspects – aged 19-years-old and two aged 20-years-old – were caught by police after a member of staff at one electronics store in Newtownabbey noticed them acting suspiciously on Monday.

When the men left the store and made off in a BMW car they were then tracked by the PSNI and stopped in Sprucefield, being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft, attempted theft, going equipped for theft and burglary.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "These arrests are a good example of how reporting can lead to results. This eagle-eyed member of staff alerted police and these arrests were made.

“We do know under reporting is typically an issue in all sectors of business crime. So we'd ask that business owners let us know if you have been a victim or you see something suspicious happening.

“Your report helps us target our resources, apprehend offenders and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”