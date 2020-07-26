Thousands of prescription tablets seized by police in east Belfast

Thousands of prescription tablets have been seized during a police operation in east Belfast.

The PSNI uncovered thousands of suspected Diazepam tablets during the search of a property at Kilbroney House, Greenway on Saturday afternoon. A small quantity of herbal cannabis and two mobile phones were also seized.

It followed the interception of a parcel destined for the same address, which contained thousands of suspected Pregablin tablets.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of importation of a Class C drug and attempted possession with intent to supply a class C controlled drug. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The tablet found during a search in east Belfast. Credit: PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs continues to be a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrates the ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from society.

"Police would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."