Thousands of properties in east Belfast without power on Tuesday evening due to ‘equipment failure’

Map of the power outage on Tuesday evening

Thousands of homes in east Belfast have been left without power on Tuesday evening as a result of a reported equipment failure.

The Northern Ireland Electricity Network power check page shows multiple outages across the east of the city impacting thousands of properties.

According to NIE the estimated restoration time is 1am.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson tweeted: “I’ve spoken with Power NI this evening as a large number of homes in East Belfast are without power. This area includes Castlehill, Garnerville, Belmont, Sydenham, Tweskard, Massey, Old Holywood Road & Knocknagoney.

"Engineers are on route but the ET for restoration is 1am.”