Thousands of teachers could go on strike during autumn term, warns trade union

Teachers feel efforts made during the pandemic have been forgotten

Ireland’s largest teaching union has warned that thousands of teachers could go on strike during the autumn term.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said they may either take strike action or “working to rule” in protest at what they say is the prolonged erosion of their pay coupled with increasing levels of unmanageable workload.

Since April the INTO has, along with its colleagues on the NI Teachers’ Council, campaigned and lobbied political parties in an effort to have the issue of teachers’ pay placed firmly on their agendas.

INTO’s Northern Secretary Gerry Murphy, speaking about the announcement of a ballot, said the trade union has always been to the fore in both improving and protecting its members’ contractual rights and their entitlement to fair pay and manageable workload.

“In this current cost of living crisis that we are facing we will once more not be found wanting,” he said.

“Our members rightly expect that their pay and conditions should not deteriorate but must reflect the professional nature of this highly skilled group.

“Therefore, in response to our members’ requests, INTO will provide a forum, through a ballot, to sanction industrial action.”

The INTO said the real value of teachers’ pay has been continually eroded since 2010, firstly due to austerity measures, and now in the form of a 1% public pay policy which means members are struggling to keep pace with a near double digit inflation rise.

They are demanding a rise in pay that is in keeping with inflation and reflects their contribution to society.

The union has called upon the different employing authorities, and the Department of Education, to engage with the Department of Finance to achieve a fair resolution through joined-up thinking.

The INTO has sought dialogue and said it sees industrial action only as “a last resort”, the union said.

However, frustration and anger has grown amongst its membership who, it said, are faced with escalating costs to both energy, food and National Insurance increases.

“They feel that their goodwill throughout the pandemic has been taken for granted and they are now at breaking point,” Mr Murphy added.

He explained that the upcoming vote in respect of taking industrial action is fully endorsed by the Central Executive Committee and Northern Committee of the INTO.

“INTO is left with no other choice but to seek a mandate from our members for action.

“DE (Department of Education) seems, through its mean-spirited pay offer, to have misread the mood of its teachers and not to have taken the feelings of our members seriously.

“Have they forgotten that our members were on the frontline during the pandemic enabling key services to continue to be provided?

“The teaching community’s response to the pandemic only serves to confirm the importance and worth of this group of professionals and confirms both the need to seriously consider a reduction of teacher workload alongside a fair increase in teachers’ pay.”

Mr Murphy concluded: “Instead of penny-pinching education budgets and children’s curriculum recovery needs, the proper finances to ensure that the needs of the pupils and our members are put in place. Surely the children and their educators deserve better.”

The Department of Education (DE) said it recognises that teachers have a right to vote for, and participate in, industrial action.

“Engagement is currently ongoing between Management Side and Teachers’ Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) on a teachers’ pay settlement,” a DE spokesperson said.

"Management side remains committed to resolving issues regarding teachers’ pay through discussion and hopes to find a resolution as soon as possible.”

Teachers’ terms and conditions, including pay, are negotiated by the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC).

The management side of the TNC includes representatives from the employers, sectoral interests and the Department of Education.

Teachers’ Side of the TNC includes representatives from the five main teaching unions.