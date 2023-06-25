Thousands protest against service reductions at Daisy Hill Hospital

The main entrance of the Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry (Liam McBurney/PA)

Thousands of people have taken part in a protest in Newry against a reduction in services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The hospital has been hit by a staffing crisis and the Southern Trust has initiated an action plan aimed at stabilising service provision over the summer months.

The plan involves support being offered by three consultants from Craigavon Area Hospital.

Inpatient beds have been reduced from 104 to 83.

Due to a shortage of stroke consultants at Daisy Hill, all suspected acute stroke patients being transported by ambulance are being diverted to an alternative emergency department.

The action plan has seen the appointment of a chief operating officer for Daisy Hill and a temporary MRI scanner has been secured for the site.

The demonstration heard calls for health chiefs to do more to secure the long-term future of the hospital.

Protesters gathered in the centre of Newry on Sunday afternoon for speeches before walking to the hospital.

Justin McNulty, the SDLP MLA for the area, said the demonstration was a show of defiance.

“People are furious and sick of the drip, drip, drip withdrawal of vital services from our hospital,” he tweeted.

“We will not be going quietly into the night until the health authorities and the political establishment give us equality in access to essential health services.”

Outlining the action plan last week, Southern Trust chief executive Dr Maria O’Kane welcomed the strong public support for staff and services at Daisy Hill.

“Whilst we are now more optimistic about stabilising services, rising demand, financial and workforce pressures and the need for modernisation remain very real challenges across health and social care,” she said.

“We continue to work with regional colleagues to address these issues and on agreeing a permanent plan for the future of all local hospitals.”