Thousands raised in memory of crash tragedy policeman Kevin Gorman

The total amount raised from the event on display

A Co Down woman has raised thousands for charity in memory of her tragic police officer son.

Kevin Gorman, along with three of his police colleagues, was killed in the line of duty.

They were responding to a 999 call when they were killed in a road accident near Warrenpoint on November 23, 2008.

In the past decade, the Kevin Gorman Memorial Cup and family fun day has generated significant funds for the Make-A-Wish charity, along with keeping the memory of Kevin alive. This year's event raised £6,666.

Kevin Gorman with his mother, Jackie

Hours before his death, Kevin had scored a goal playing for Drumaness Mills.

The team's manager, Donald Bell, decided to start the Kevin Gorman Memorial Cup, with Kilmore v Drumaness Mills, as Kevin played for both teams.

Kevin's family then took over the event, adding more to it, so it became a family fun day. This included bouncy castles, face painting and raffles, along with youth football at under eight and under 10 age groups, which was organised by Kevin's brother, Shane.

As the event has continued to grow, they have decided to make the 10th year the final event.

Jackie Gorman, Kevin's mother, said: "The reason this is the last one is because he's a victim of his own success, it's gotten so big, it would need a committee.

"As a mum, I will never let him be forgotten. Everyone loves the fun day and the community rallies together, so it will be sad to see it end."

Along with Kilmore and Drumaness Mills, Kevin also played for the PSNI football team.

In 2015, the PSNI team replaced Kilmore for the annual match against Drumaness Mills and have won every game until Drumaness Mills claimed victory.

Kevin's brother, Shane, who co-organises the event, added "It's fantastic that in our final year, Drumaness Mills were able to win. I'm delighted to have captained the side and it's fitting Kev's daughters were then able to present the cup to me."

Whilst studying for his sociology degree, Kevin spent a summer working for Camp America.

Jackie believed that due to his love for children, Make-A-Wish was the perfect charity.

His daughter, Shannyn, was four months old when he was killed and his partner, Debbie, was pregnant with their second child, another daughter called Abi.

Jackie plans on continuing to work with the charity.

She added: "I've become a Make-A-Wish volunteer, I go out and find out kids' wishes and dreams for the charity. I wanted to keep a link there and carry on Kevin's memory."