Thousands take part in Carnival to open Mela Festival in Belfast

Thousands have taken to the streets of Belfast to take part in the Mela Carnival.

The carnival marked the opening of the Mela Festival in the city, which will see a week of events culminating in the annual Mela day extravaganza on Sunday August 27.

Now in its 17th year, Mela is Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival and celebrates with music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food from across the globe.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade begins (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

The carnival featured floats accompanied by dancers and musicians, with many carrying flags and wearing cultural outfits.

Colourful smoke flares were set off as drummers played outside City Hall.

The parade of world music and dance and sculptures was led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy and Belfast Mela founder Nisha Tandon.

The parade featured colourful outfits (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

A global village at City Hall hosted live music, food and arts workshops.

ArtsEkta was founded in 2006 on the principles of inclusivity, creativity and openness in all aspects of society. Ekta means uniting in Sanskrit.

The organisation aims to bring together communities by creating projects that inspire audiences to engage with the tastes, rhythms and sights that make up the multicultural life of Northern Ireland.

The carnival featured floats accompanied by dancers and musicians (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Dr Nisha Tandon, the founder of Belfast Mela and director of ArtsEkta, said: “We are so proud to have been working with hundreds of artists and thousands of participants to produce this year’s nine-day Belfast Mela Festival.

“There really is something for everyone at this year’s festival, including our wonderful new Colours event at Botanic Gardens next Saturday before our traditional Mela Day next Sunday.”

For the Mela day extravaganza next Sunday the Botanic Gardens will be turned into a global garden filled with the sights, sounds and aromas of countries around the world.

Thousands are taking part in the parade (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Mela, a Sanskrit word meaning to meet, sees an estimated 60,000 visitors come to Belfast.

Other events throughout the week include a Tea Walking Tour on Tuesday August 22 and Yoga Nidra and Mantra Meditation on Wednesday August 23.