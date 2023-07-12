Thousands take part in Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland

The Twelfth was celebrated in the usual colourful fashion on Wednesday, with scenes of dancing in the sun and singing in the rain playing out across 18 locations.

The controversy over the burning of an effigy of Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill at a bonfire in Dungannon was set aside for a few hours as tens of thousands of people turned out to mark one of the biggest days in the calendar.

The largest parade was in Belfast city centre, where the weather threw a little of everything at the spectators.

There were also major marches in Lurgan, Bangor, Ballymena, Ballinamallard and Magherafelt.

Speaking to crowds in Bangor, Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to “recognise the unresolved issues” around the Northern Ireland Protocol and “work towards a resolution” that could be accepted by opponents of the deal.

Rev Gibson also urged unionists to help foster grater cooperation between their political parties.

He said: “He [Mr Heaton-Harris] was recently presented with an 18-page document highlighting issues of concern and offering potential political solutions.

“It is clear that unionism is seeking solutions. We are not unreasonable people.

Read more The Twelfth 2023 – in pictures

“We want to see a successful Northern Ireland where all people can see the political, social and economic benefits of being an integral part of the UK.

“We need unambiguous actions that acknowledge these issues, actions which address our concerns, as well as a proactive campaign of corrective action to repair the damage already caused to trading relationships within the UK internal market.”

Mr Gibson also claimed Sinn that Fein did “not want Northern Ireland to work”.

“Unionists must mobilise their vote, encourage cooperation between unionist parties and plan for the next Westminster election and a possible snap Assembly election,” he said.

“We all need to become persuaders for the Union, using our influence with our young people, our family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues.

Enjoying the celebrations in Loughbrickland, Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson rejected claims the institution was in decline.

“These past few months have seen me visit many corners of our jurisdiction to see newly renovated halls, new banners being unfurled, as well as new band uniforms, and Lambeg drums being dedicated,” he said.

“More importantly, [I have seen] a resurgence in the junior Orange movement, with several new lodges established in recent months.

“These are not the actions of a people who have given up. They are the actions of people who have stood up and who are investing in the future of their lodges and their community.

“As Orangemen and women, we need to learn to be more confident in our identity and culture. We have a proud heritage and a great story to tell.

“We rightly cherish our history, but we also should look to the future with much optimism and with a clear sense of direction, ensuring that our cultural traditions remain relevant and continue to prosper in a contemporary world.”

Lorna Dreaning with the Letterbreen Silver Band in Ballinamallard

Secretary of State Mr Heaton-Harris attended the Twelfth parade in Lurgan, along with DUP MP Carla Lockhart.

He also thanked the Orange Order for inviting him to the celebrations.

“Northern Ireland has a rich cultural tapestry, and if it is to continue to make progress, it is vital that people across society show respect and tolerance for those who may hold opposing values, views and traditions to their own,” Mr Heaton-Harris posted on Twitter.

Speaking to GB News, with Dame Arlene Foster leading live coverage of the Belfast parade on the channel, DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson said he was delighted to see the crowds out for the Twelfth.

Chris Heaton-Harris with Carla Lockhart, Armagh mayor Magaret Tinsley and Orange Order officers

The East Belfast MP added: “Today is a really special day in the calendar.

“We celebrate the Glorious Revolution, we celebrate the Bill of Rights, we celebrate all that was good in our country.

“This is a Christian demonstration. It’s a political demonstration, it’s a historic demonstration.

“It’s colour and it’s pageantry and it’s fun.”

Reacting to the burning of her likeness in Dungannon, and a similar incident involving an effigy of Sinn Fein councillor Taylor McGrann in Rathcoole, Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill told the people behind the stunts to “catch themselves on”.

The first minister designate added: “Those attempting to cause offence with effigies should catch themselves on and join the rest of us in building a better future.

“I am determined to be a first minister for all. I will represent the whole community irrespective of who you are and where you come from.”