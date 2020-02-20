Threat to Quinn bosses remains as high as ever, say gardai after arson attack

Gardai have warned the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) the threat level against them is as “high as it has ever been”.

The notice, which was relayed to QIH chief Liam McCaffrey at a briefing with senior gardai in Cavan last month, also confirmed the five senior executives will continue to receive armed protection for “as long as it takes”.

However, the home of a relative of one QIH director in Co Fermanagh, which was not under Garda protection, was targeted in an attempted arson attack last weekend.

It’s understood the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday near Derrylin when two men tried to set fire to a truck and another vehicle parked near the relative’s home. They were disturbed and sped off before any damage was done and the episode was captured on CCTV.

The incident marks a resumption of violence against the QIH executives which had ceased following the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney last September.

There had been quiet optimism that the campaign of intimidation would end permanently after the death of Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness, the criminal who had been orchestrating the campaign of intimidation and violence at the behest of the so-called ‘paymaster’.

In a statement, Mr McCaffrey said: “Following the savage kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney last September, this resumption of violence and intimidation is deeply concerning and shows that the perpetrators will stop at nothing until those directing their activities are brought to justice.”

He added that he was “relieved” this attack was contained “without loss of life or serious damage”.

At a meeting with senior officers in charge of the ongoing criminal investigations on January 27, the directors were warned that the threat against them was still as high as ever.

It was recently revealed that the joint Garda/PSNI investigation is gearing up for a further series of arrests on both sides of the border as the probe moves into a new phase.

Investigators have been preparing files for the DPP which are expected to recommend that a number of individuals be charged with either withholding information or providing false information about related criminal activities.

Sources revealed major progress has been made in each of three separate strands in the overall joint investigation, especially following the death of McGuinness which left his criminal organisation in tatters.