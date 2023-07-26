Threatening graffiti with judge’s name appears on court building

The name of district judge Mark Hamill was daubed outside Newtowards Courthouse alongside a crosshair (Rebecca Black/PA)

Graffiti appearing to threaten a judge has appeared on a court building in Northern Ireland.

The name of district judge Mark Hamill was daubed on the wall on Newtownards Court in Co Down alongside a crosshair.

A number of windows were also smashed at the building.

It is the second time the court building has been targeted since a long-running feud between rival loyalist factions in the area began.

A number of properties in the Co Down town and surrounding areas have been attacked in the feud between opposing drug gangs.

A number of windows were smashed in the attack at Newtownards Courthouse in Co Down (Rebecca Black/PA)

The Chair of the Bar of Northern Ireland Moira Smyth KC said it was vital that “individual judges and the judiciary as a whole are free from external pressure and threat”.

She added: “Judges must be able to decide cases solely on the evidence presented in court in accordance with law.

“Judicial independence is the foundation of the rule of law and democracy. It underpins every citizen’s right to fair proceedings in our courts.

“An attack or threat made against any member of our judiciary is an attack on the rule of law and our democracy and is condemned without equivocation.”

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin condemned the threatening graffiti (Brian Lawless/PA)

SDLP justice spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin condemned the threat.

She said: “Nobody should be subjected to threats for simply doing their job and any attempt to intimidate a member of our judiciary or influence the rule of law must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Any attempt to impede justice from taking its course through threats or anything else will fail and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director Patrick Corrigan said in a social media post it was a “disgraceful and sinister attempt” to intimidate the judge.

He added: “Judges and the wider legal profession play a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and defending human rights for all.

“Solidarity to District Judge Mark Hamill and colleagues.”

The PSNI has appealed for information over the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to premises at Regent Street in Newtownards.

“A report was received shortly before 8am today, Wednesday 26 July, that a number of windows had been smashed and graffiti sprayed on a wall.

“It’s believed that the damage was caused overnight.

“Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between approximately 6pm yesterday, Tuesday 25 July, and 7.30am today, Wednesday, to contact 101, quoting reference number 292 of 26/07/23.”