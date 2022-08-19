Threats to Jamie Bryson’s seven-year-old son condemned

Anger has been expressed across the political spectrum after loyalist activist Jamie Bryson shared an abusive phone call he received on social media.

Threats were made to Mr Bryson's seven-year-old son during the call. It's an issue which has been ongoing for some time and has been reported to the PSNI, he said on Twitter.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a report of an abusive phone call and an investigation has now commenced.”

Speaking on Friday, Mr Bryson said he is accustomed to receiving abuse and threats. "But to have my little boy threatened in any manner by a coward hiding behind a phone is very disturbing," he said.

The culprit must have a family and for that reason, the abuse is "deeply distressing", Mr Bryson added.

He thanked the leaders of political parties for contacting him in relation to his Tweet. "I am particularly grateful to Colum Eastwood and Naomi Long, who are political opponents with whom I often have robust exchanges with, for taking the time to reach out.

“Political disagreements and the rough and tumble of being in the public arena is one thing, but threatening to [...] assault a seven year old little boy [...] is something else entirely.

“Senior PSNI officers have also been in touch, and I am also grateful for that, and I am confident that the perpetrator will be identified and will not only face me in the courtroom, but also society as a whole," he said.

Mr Bryson said on Thursday night: "I have thought long & hard about whether to publish this, but have decided it’s gone too far. This has been ongoing for over a year.

"My little boy is the most gentle little man you could meet. He doesn’t deserve this. This latest incident has been reported to the PSNI."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said in response: "This is utterly vile and appalling.

"It seems there are no limits in terms of how low some will go. Hopefully the Police can apprehend those responsible," he said.

Justice minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long said: "That is absolutely shocking, Jamie.

"I hope someone here recognises that voice and assists the police locating whatever sick individual is saying those vile things about your son."

SDLP councillor in Belfast Seamas de Faoite said: "Appalling and utterly reprehensible. I hope the PSNI are able to identify and pursue the culprit."

His party leader Colum Eastwood said: "This is disgusting, Jamie. I'm sorry you've had to put up with this."

In a later Tweet, Mr Bryson said: "Thank you to everyone- from all backgrounds- who reached out after the incident involving my lovely little boy. I very much appreciate it.

"The perpetrator is not reflective of nationalists/republicans or anyone else. All decent humans are rightly repulsed."

The PSNI has been asked for a response.