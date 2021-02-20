Threats to Northern Ireland journalists must stop, says PSNI chief Simon Byrne

The PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne last night hit out at the rising incidence of threats against journalists, and vowed "vigorous action" to catch the perpetrators.

"Threats to journalists, political leaders and other high profile individuals must stop immediately," the Chief Constable tweeted.

Mr Byrne was speaking after sinister threats were made against Sunday World journalist Patricia Devlin and the Irish News' Allison Morris.

He posted: "In addition to keeping the victims of the threats safe, the PSNI will vigorously pursue those involved.

"There is no place in society for these unacceptable actions,"

Earlier, the newly-formed Northern Ireland Assembly All-Party Group (APG) on Press Freedom and Media Sustainability said it was seeking a meeting with the Chief Constable as part of its investigation into the extent of press intimidation in Northern Ireland.

The MLA group is also seeking clarity on how the PSNI is responding to the increasing harassment of and threats against journalists.

Yesterday the new All-Party Group heard harrowing evidence from the Sunday World journalist Patricia Devlin on the successive incidents of threat perpetrated against her from a variety of criminal and paramilitary linked sources and the ongoing trauma it has caused her and her family.

The group is chaired by SDLP south Belfast MLA Matthew O'Toole.

"In a democracy the freedom of the press is a fundamental and non-negotiable principle, but in Northern Ireland threat and intimidation of journalists has become normalised," Mr O'Toole said.

"Patricia's case is incredibly troubling, not just because of the huge personal trauma it has placed upon her and her loved ones, but also because it is indicative of the extent of the threat that exists for all journalists working in Northern Ireland.

"There is a worrying blurring of lines between online and off-line threats and it is clear that social media is increasingly playing a role in inciting intimidation of journalists."

Vice-Chair Mike Nesbitt - himself a former broadcast journalist - said: "It would appear from evidence from the NUJ that police forces in Great Britain have had greater success against individuals who have threaten journalists than is the case here.

"As someone who had a handgun flashed in his face before a live outside broadcast, I understand how deeply intimidating these threats can be."