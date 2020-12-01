Threats to Northern Ireland journalists slammed

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has hit out at loyalist threats against journalists in Northern Ireland.

Two reporters, working for the Northern Ireland edition of the Sunday World, were contacted by police and told of the latest threats.

It came days after it was revealed that a Belfast Telegraph journalist had been threatened by a paramilitary group. The breakaway South East Antrim UDA was linked to that threat.

ICTU Assistant General Secretary Owen Reidy said "all trade unionists from every workplace should and will stand with those journalists and their union, the NUJ, as they face down these criminal gangs who bring nothing to our society and its welfare, in particular those working-class communities who are the primary victims of those who arrogantly describe themselves as 'defenders'".

He added: "These organised criminals do not deserve the time given to them by well-intentioned people. They have nothing more to contribute. They deserve to be shunned for threatening public servants who shine lights and speak truths to power."