Three 14-year-old boys arrested after attempted robbery of woman in Newtownards

Three 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a woman in Newtownards.

Police said the woman was followed by three male youths while walking on East Street at around 8.20am on Sunday.

It was then reported that two of the youths, who were both armed with knives, approached the woman and demanded money.

The woman was able to get away and no money was taken.

Three 14-year-old boys have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They all remain in custody at this time.

Detective Constable Kennedy said: "This was a very distressing ordeal for the victim, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what occurred, or who has information about this incident, to call us on 101, quoting reference number700 of 02/08/20."

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."