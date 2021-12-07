Three are hospitalised following early morning stabbing in Co Fermanagh

Police at the scene of an early morning stabbing in Donagh, Co Fermanagh

Police are investigating a triple stabbing that occurred in the early hours of Monday in the Co Fermanagh village of Donagh.

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man were taken to hospital following an incident at a house in the mainly rural area.

Detectives have appealed for information in relation to the incident, which took place around 6am.

Local people say all three victims were foreign nationals and there appeared to have been an earlier altercation at the property that later turned violent.

PSNI Detective Inspector Winters said: “A report of an assault at a property at Lettergreen Road was received at around 6am.

“Two males aged 18, and a third man aged 20, have been taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

“Enquiries are at an early stage, and the Lettergreen Road remains closed at this time as we carry out our investigations.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 224 of 06/12/21.”

SDLP Fermanagh councillor Adam Gannon expressed his concern at the triple stabbing.

“I was shocked and alarmed to hear reports of a triple stabbing in the tiny village of Donagh in the early hours of Monday morning,” said Mr Gannon.

“This violent incident will rock this quiet community which is not used to scenes like this on its streets.

“Any assault that ends up with three people in hospital must be treated with the utmost seriousness and it’s particularly worrying that a weapon was used in this attack.

“Thankfully, knife crime is not something we often have to contend with in this area and I completely condemn those involved in this attack.

“I hope those injured during this incident make a full recovery and I would urge anyone with any information about what took place to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“Those behind this attack must be apprehended to send the message there is no place for knife crime in our community.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org