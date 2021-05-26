Three arrested after missing Belfast brothers found in Republic

Three people have been arrested after two boys from north Belfast were found in Tipperary.

Fabricio (8) and Patrick (5) Hovarth had last been seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestrone Road area of Belfast on Friday, May 14.

Police believed they were in Tipperary and they were found “safe and well” in the area on Tuesday.

They have now been returned to Northern Ireland, gardai said.

Two women, aged in their 30s and 50s, and a man, aged in his 40s, were arrested under Section 17 Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations.

"An Garda Siochana is not providing any further information," a spokesperson said.

One man has appeared in court in Belfast charged with two counts of keeping a child away from social services.