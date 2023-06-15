Three arrested after two men taken to hospital following baseball attack in Co Down

Police have made three arrests after two men were taken to hospital, following an assault involving baseball bats in Ballynahinch on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI received a report shortly before 11.45pm, of a disturbance outside a house in the Riverview Heights area of the town.

It was reported three masked men, who were armed with suspected baseball bats and metal bars, had assaulted two men in the area.

Inspector Campbell said: “On officers’ arrival, the suspects had left the scene. The men both sustained head injuries as a result of the attack, one of whom also suffered a suspected broken arm.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which are not life-threatening.

“A short time later police detected a vehicle in the Newtownards area that was believed to be connected to the assault.

“Three men, aged 26, 32 and 46, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting officers with enquiries.

“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2542 of 14/06/23.”