Three arrested after 'vicious' Belfast city attack

Man in his 20s in critical condition in hospital

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious assault in Belfast left another man in a critical condition in hospital.

Police described it as "vicious" and said a number of people witnessed the attack.

It happened in the Antrim Street area of Belfast on Sunday shortly after 9pm.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Custody Suite where he is helping officers with their enquiries.

Two women, aged 63 and 49 years old were also arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the investigation.

Both are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

A number of searches are being carried out in the area of Antrim Street by officers as part of their investigation.

Police and the Ambulance Service received a report of an injured man found in the area.

Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said: “Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service located the man, who had sustained serious injuries to his face and head, and transported him to hospital. There were a number of people present at the scene.

“This was a particularly vicious attack, which has left the victim – a man aged in his early 20s – in a critical condition in hospital.

“Enquiries are underway and we are working to establish a motive. We are appealing to witnesses to come forward and would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1789 of 24/01/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org