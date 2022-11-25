Three arrested and £130k worth of suspected drugs seized in PSNI operation linked to INLA

The police have made multiple arrests and seized a “large quantity” of suspected drugs following an operation linked to the INLA in Belfast and Londonderry on Thursday and Friday.

Police said a 23-year-old woman and 62-year-old man have been arrested following the searches in Derry, with a 31-year-old man arrested in Belfast.

Substantial quantities of cannabis and suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of over £130,000 were recovered in total.

PSNI Detective inspector Phelan said: “This is a significant seizure of controlled drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”