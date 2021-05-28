Three arrested and drugs worth £1 million seized following police searches in Antrim and Co Down

Police have arrested three people and seized a drugs haul worth approximately £1 million, after searches were carried out in Antrim on Friday morning.

A man aged 47 and a 38-year-old woman were initially arrested after the car they were travelling in was stopped at the Junction One shopping centre in Antrim.

A quantity of the class B controlled drugs was recovered from the vehicle and the pair were taken into custody, according to police.

Further searches were carried out at properties in Donaghadee, Ards and Bangor, where £30,000 in cash was also found, along with a further “substantial” quantity of drugs. A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Bangor.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “All three have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and remain in custody at this time.

Credit PSNI

“These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang and are the result of pain staking work being undertaken by officers who are committed to taking drugs and criminal cash out of circulation.

“This operation has seen police seize class B drugs with a potential street value of £1.2 million pounds and approximately £160,000 cash in total.

“We believe a significant blow has been dealt to this crime gang and we are committed to contributing to the safety and welfare of vulnerable members of the community who these gangs prey on.

"Drugs ruin lives, and I would appeal to anyone who has information about drugs, or any other criminal activity, to let us know.

“Anyone with information can call on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”