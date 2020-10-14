Three arrested and one in hospital after Belfast disturbances

Police at the scene of an incident involving a weapon in the Rosapenna Street area of north Belfast on October 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Three men have been arrested and another left in hospital after disturbances in north Belfast.

Police were called to Rosapenna Street in the north of the city following reports of disturbances at around 10.30pm on Tuesday and stayed in the area until around 2.30am on Wednesday.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media and showed what looked like six people involved in an incident with one appearing to brandish a knife.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, assault on police and resisting police and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. One man was taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruising.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with any information or anyone who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2027 13/10/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."