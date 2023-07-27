Three arrested and tobacco seized in Newry in drug importation probe

A large quantity of tobacco was seized in Newry on Wednesday (Photo: PSNI)

Three people have been arrested and a large quantity of tobacco seized as part of an investigation into drug importation into Northern Ireland.

A 39-year old man was arrested following the tobacco discovery during a search of a property in the Newry area on Thursday.

A 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also arrested in the North East of England.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

The arrests are in connection with an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to drug importation into Northern Ireland. They follow a search of a van in the Belfast Harbour area on December 20 last year.

During the search, a large quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with drug related offences.

A police spokesperson said: “A referral to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will be made regarding the seized tobacco.

“This collaboration with our partner agencies demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime and the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.

“Anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs should call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”