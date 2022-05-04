Three arrested as 38,000 euro seized from Co Armagh and Co Tyrone properties

Three men have been arrested following a HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) operation across Co Armagh and Co Tyrone last week.

The three men, aged 33, 32 and 29-years-old were arrested on suspicion of excise fraud and money laundering.

They have since been released on police bail following interview.

The arrests followed searches of eight residential properties by HMRC staff and PSNI officers in Crossmaglen, Bessbrook and Dungannon on Thursday.

The searches saw more than 38,000 euros seized with mobile phones, paperwork and an HGV lorry cab also recovered for examination.