Three arrested as part of 2019 dissident republican attack released following PSNI questioning

Three arrested on Thursday, including a woman arrested in Merseyside as part of an investigation into a paramilitary-style attack in 2019, have all been released following questioning.

The two men aged 34-years-old and a 28-year-old woman arrested in England were initially held as part of the investigation linked to violent dissident republican activity.

The men had been arrested in the Strabane area, while the woman was arrested in Liverpool by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland with the support of officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Merseyside Police.

Police confirmed a 52-year-old man remains in policy custody and said the investigation into the 2019 attack continues.

During the operation, two residential properties were searched, one in Sion Mills and one in Strabane.

Searches also took place at two business properties in Strabane. A number of items were seized and were taken away for further examination.