Three arrested following PSNI searches linked to west Belfast UDA

Three men aged 35, 39 and 59-years-old have been arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches linked to the west Belfast UDA on Wednesday.

Police said officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) searched the three residential properties in the north of the city.

The men have all been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station and are being questioned by officers.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Today’s arrests and searches reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

“Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."