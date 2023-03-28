Three arrested following wave of attacks linked to UDA feud

A police vehicle in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards, following an attack on a property (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

Three men have been arrested following a spate of attacks in Co Down which police believe are part of a feud between two UDA drugs gangs.

Two men were arrested under the Terrorism Act – a 29-year-old in Newtownards and a 53-year-old in Hillsborough.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Police carried out several searches in the Newtownards area and have removed a number of items for further examination.

The PSNI has issued an appeal to the community for information to help in the investigation and to call officers on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Eight properties have been attacked in recent days, including with pipe bombs and petrol bombs.

There have also been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties.

In response, police have increased patrols in the North Down and Ards areas.

On Monday evening PSNI North Down and Ards district commander Johnston McDowell said the incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association.