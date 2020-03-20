Three arrested in £300k PSNI drugs bust in Belfast

Three men have been arrested and £300,000 worth of drugs seized in Belfast.

While on patrol, officers noticed a number of males acting suspiciously around a car parked outside commercial premises in west Belfast on Thursday evening.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and a large quantity of suspected cocaine discovered.

Three men aged 33, 37 and 43 were arrested and are currently helping with ongoing enquiries.

In addition to the suspected drugs, police seized a car and while conducting follow up searches in the north and west of the city a further quantity of suspected class A and class C drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia were found.

Inspector James Murphy said: “Police remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.

"We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I again repeat our appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“If you or someone you know might have a problem with drug and/or alcohol misuse, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info where you can find information about services and help in your local area.”