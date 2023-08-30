Three arrested in Co Antrim in connection with money laundering investigation

Police officers have searched three properties and arrested three people while investigating suspected money laundering in Co Antrim.

They also seized a sum of money, a suspected Taser and suspected Class B controlled drugs as a result of the searches. The items will now undergo further forensic examination.

The searches were carried out in the Belfast and Lisburn areas on Wednesday.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, officers searched three properties and subsequently made three arrests.

A woman (37) was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, converting criminal property and fraud by false representation.

She was later released on police bail to allow for further enquires as the investigation continues.

Two men, aged 38 and 59, were also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of criminal property.

The 59-year-old man was later released on bail, and the 38-year-old remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Commenting, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit said: “We remain committed to targeting those involved in money laundering, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”