Three arrested in connection to scratch card thefts in Derry

Three men have been arrested on Monday by police in Londonderry investigating recent incidents in relation to the theft of scratch cards from shops across the city.

The men – aged 24, 27 and 28 years old - have each been arrested in connection with the thefts and all remain in custody.

The arrests follow reports made to police on Saturday, September 24 about incidents at businesses located in both the Cityside and Waterside, where significant amounts of scratch cards were reported stolen.

The next day, police responded to a report in relation to these incidents and subsequently made the three arrests.

Inspector Fell said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has assisted us with our enquiries to date.

"I also want to take this opportunity to encourage business owners and staff to be vigilant, and to look out for any suspicious behaviour on their premises.

"If you see something that doesn't look right, please call us immediately because the quicker you report it, the quicker we can respond."