Three arrested on suspicion of murder of Glen Quinn in Carrick

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Glen Quinn in Carrick.

Initially, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm on Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was also held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 47-year-old woman was held on suspicion of GBH.

On Monday night, all three people were rearrested on suspicion of murder.

All three remain in police custody.

A post mortem is yet to be carried out on Mr Quinn.

It has been claimed the UDA was behind what was intended to be a punishment attack on the 47-year-old for getting into a fist fight with one of its senior members.

Police raid a house in Blackthorne Park in Carrickfergus on Sunday night

Mr Quinn was hit with iron bars and baseball bats. Police discovered the popular barman’s body late on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday night launched a murder probe after sealing off part of the Woodburn estate.

On UDA involvement, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said it is not yet possible to be definitive about the motivation behind the murder, however paramilitary involvement will form part of the police investigation.

“Rumour and speculation within the community is likely to be unhelpful as we seek to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and I would appeal to the community to contact us on 101 or via the Crimestoppers charity with any information they may have about the murder or anyone who may have been involved in it," he added.

“In the coming days we will be working closely with local Neighbourhood officers to provide reassurance to the local community and to enable those who wish to speak to police to do so.”

Locals described Mr Quinn as a kind-hearted individual who was not involved in wrongdoing.

Ulster Unionist Assembly member John Stewart said: "His death is a tragedy.

"Everyone I spoke to refers to the victim as a lovely and kind-hearted person, someone who was not involved in anything that should lead to this.

"The family no doubt want answers as quickly as possible and hopefully the police will be able to provide information and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward."

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council councillors said Mr Quinn only moved into the area recently.

The DUP's Billy Ashe said: "It is a decent area and people are upset.

"Anyone living close to it has been inconvenienced by it over the weekend, by the police cordon, and they are concerned that something like this could happen so close to them."

Police maintained the cordon around a block of six flats on Monday.