Three arrested over attempted murder in Ballymoney

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Ballymoney.

It follows an incident in Co Antrim shortly before 8pm on Sunday night, after which a man was taken to hospital.

The man, who is aged in his thirties, was found on a pathway, close to football pitches at the back of the Joey Dunlop leisure centre on Garryduff Road.

He remains in hospital on Monday evening.

The three men arrested, aged 54, 28, and 24, remain in police custody and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Miller said: "Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on the pathway of the Garryduff Road area sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday 3rd January, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1408 03/01/21 .

"An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."