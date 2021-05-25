Three arrested over St Patrick’s Day security alert in Enniskillen

A PSNI bomb disposal team attend a suspect device at Cornagrade, Enniskillen around lunchtime on St Patrick's Day. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

Three people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act as part of an investigation into the discovery of a viable device in Co Fermanagh on St Patrick’s Day.

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA made the arrests on Tuesday morning.

Two men aged 27 and 42 and a woman aged 29 were arrested over the incident in the Lough Shore Path area of Enniskillen on March 17.

At the time, the PSNI said they believed dissident republicans were behind the incident and they condemned those responsible for potentially putting the public at risk.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in the Irvinestown area while the man and woman were arrested in the Castlederg area.

All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.