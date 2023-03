All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police officers carry out a major security operation in the Glenbawn area of west Belfast on September 30th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Three people have been arrested after a major PSNI search operation in west Belfast.

The planned search happened in the Glenbawn area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 37 year old man and a 36 year old woman were arrested on Monday afternoon.

A 17-year-old male was arrested during the search on Sunday evening.

