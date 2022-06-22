Three arrested under Terrorism Act over Saoradh Easter Monday parade released pending PPS report

A police van is set on fire in Derry yesterday

Three men who had been arrested under the Terrorism Act by the PSNI in connection with a dissident republican parade in Londonderry on Easter Monday have since been released.

Police confirmed on Wednesday evening the men have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The men aged 21, 24 and 50-years-old had been held by police following a number of property searches in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas.

The commemoration in April was organised by Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

Read more Saoradh parade: Five arrested under Terrorism Act after police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

Disturbances occurred outside the cemetery that evening and the PSNI said some of their officers came under attack.

Police confirmed 11 men – in addition to the three on Wednesday - have been arrested to-date.

Ten of those arrests were made under the Terrorism Act and nine of the men arrested were released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

One man arrested for public order offences was charged to appear before court on May 11.