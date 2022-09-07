Three arrests after 5 kilos of cannabis found during searches in west Belfast

Three men have been arrested for drugs offences following a vehicle stop in west Belfast on Tuesday.

The PSNI said approximately 5.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis and other drugs paraphernalia was located after the car was stopped in Hannahstown Hill and a subsequent search of a number of properties.

Police said the investigation was linked to organised crime gangs.

PSNI Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “Three men aged 29, 34 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

"Today officers carried out an operation targeting the suspected drugs criminality linked to organised crime gangs in the Lisburn and west Belfast area.

“The 29-year-old was later released on bail pending further enquiries, while the 34 and 39-year-old men remain in police custody at this time.

“The Organised Crime Unit remain committed to investigating all aspects of criminality being carried out by such gangs. They are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on any information they provide us, so I would ask anyone with information about any criminality to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”