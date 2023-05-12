Three arrests after motorcyclist struck on head with ‘gun’ in Co Londonderry

Three men have been arrested after a motorcyclist was struck on the head with a “gun” in Co Londonderry.

The suspects were apprehended in Coleraine following the assault which happened in the Diamond area of Portstewart at around 8.40pm on Thursday.

The victim was hit by what appeared to be a gun or replica gun.

A PSNI spokesperson said the assailants were also reported to have pointed the weapon at a member of the public.

“Three men, aged 19, 20 and 26, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fire of violence, possession of a prohibited weapon, common assault and disorderly behaviour," they added.

“They remain in police custody at this time.

"Enquires are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam or mobile phone footage, or any other information which could assist, to contact 101, quoting reference number 2029 of 11/05/23.”