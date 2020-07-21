Three arrests after stolen car crashes and bursts into flames in Belfast

Three men have been arrested after a stolen car burst into flames when it crashed into a lamppost in south Belfast.

Police said it was reported that three men approached a man as he stood beside his car on Strandview Street in the city at around 8pm on Monday.

One of the men then jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off, stopping a short distance away to allow the other two men to get in.

At around 8.20pm the car was found on fire after it crashed into a lamppost on the Purdysburn Road in Newtownbreda.

The three men, aged 31, 32 and 33, were found by a police patrol at the nearby Hydebank Playing Fields and were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated vehicle taking and robbery. The all remain in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2036 20/07/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.