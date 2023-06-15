Three arrests as part of PSNI probe linked to INLA criminality

Two men and a woman have been arrested in a police probe linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

A number of searches have also been carried out by detectives investigating a security alert in the Antrim Road area on Thursday, May 11.

The operation is also linked to a shooting incident in the same area on Wednesday, May 31.

PSNI Detective Inspector Angus said: “Officers carried out searches of properties in Crumlin, Newtownabbey and the north Belfast area on Thursday morning, 15th June.

“A 49-year-old woman and two men aged 22 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

“Our operation today demonstrates our work to disrupt those involved in criminal activities, and reduce the harm they cause in our communities and we urge anyone with information which could assist us to call us on 101."