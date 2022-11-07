Three arrests during multi-million pound money laundering search operation in Belfast

Three men have been arrested as part of a PSNI probe into a multi-million pound fraud and money laundering operation.

It follows searches by officers from the Economic Crime Unit which were carried out in the Belfast area on Monday morning.

The PSNI’s Tactical Support Group and Dog Unit supported the operation which resulted in the suspects, aged 39, 40, 44, being arrested on suspicion of fraud and money-laundering offences.

They remain in custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Loreen Glenn said money laundering is often a critical enabler of organised criminality.

“We believe that the majority of this money is derived from a range of criminal activity carried out by organised crime gangs and could total in excess of £3 million,” she added.

“We are committed to keeping people safe by robustly pursuing those who are involved in laundering criminally-derived money and enabling criminals to access the profits gained from their involvement in a range of illegal activities.

"We are also considering that so-called 'money mules' have been in use during these frauds. ‘Money Mules’ refer to persons that transfer stolen money on behalf of others, usually through their bank account, often vulnerable people in dire need of money are targeted for this practice.

“These searches and arrests are an important development in our ongoing work in tackling the threat that serious and organised crime poses. I would appeal for anyone with any information on this type of activity to contact us on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”