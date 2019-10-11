Three arrests over Belfast ATM theft

Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of cash from at ATM in Belfast last month.

The money was stolen from the machine in a shop on the Grosvenor Road in the early hours of August 10.

Thieves gained entry to the premises and forced the ATM open, before making of with cash.

On Friday, police arrested a woman (47) and two men aged 49 and 51 on suspicion of burglary.

The 51-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries, while the 47-year-old woman and 49-year-old man remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 631 of 10/08/19.

“I’m also asking members of the public for their continued support. If you see anything suspicious in an area where ATMs are located, please contact us immediately."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.