Three bailed following Comber altercation which left man with serious head injuries

Three people arrested over an incident which has left a man hospitalised with serious head injuries have all been released by police.

The PSNI confirmed on Sunday those arrested over the altercation in the Castle Street area of Comber have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The two men and a woman had been arrested following the incident on Friday afternoon which involved an initial altercation in the street between a man and a woman.

The PSNI then said a further incident occurred at a house in the area.

A previous PSNI statement said: “Shortly after 4:35pm, it was initially reported that an altercation had occurred in the street between a male and a female.

"Following further enquiries, it was established that a further altercation had occurred at a property in the area. One man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following the altercation which occurred at the property.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1310 13/05/22.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”