Three cars set alight in Larne

Three cars were set on fire in Larne in the early hours of this morning.

Police are not connecting this report to recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area, which are linked to an ongoing loyalist feud between drugs gangs.

The PSNI’s Inspector Bryan said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.20am on Friday morning, 31st March of three cars on fire in the Argyll Avenue area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fires. However, the cars were completely burnt out as a result of this incident.

“We are treating this report as arson and our enquiries are continuing. We are also appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 26 of 31/03/23.”