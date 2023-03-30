Three cars set alight in north Belfast arson attacks

Three vehicles have been set on fire in an arson attack in north Belfast.

Police received a report shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 29, that a car had been set on fire outside a house in Glencairn Way.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

The interior of the car was completely burnt out as a result of this incident.

Inspector Adams said: "Police then received a second report shortly before 11.10pm that two more cars had been set alight along the same street.

"Both cars were also extensively damaged as a result of the fires. Each of these incidents are being treated as arson and one line of enquiry we are exploring at this time is that they may be linked.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information about these incidents to get in touch with us

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference numbers 2031 and 2193 of 29/03/23.

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/