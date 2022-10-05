Three cars set on fire in Carrickfergus

The NIFRS extinguished the blaze and assisted officers in the evacuation of two people from the house. (Pic: PressEye)

Police are appealing for information after three vehicles were set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Carrickfergus.

The PSNI received a report at 3.15am that three vehicles parked outside a house in the North Road area had been set alight.

The NIFRS extinguished the blaze and assisted officers in the evacuation of two people from the house. There were no reports of any injuries.

Inspector Adrian Bryant said: "We are making enquiries in the area and we're appealing to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us.

“We'd also be keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in this area around this time and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 93 of 5/10/22.”

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.