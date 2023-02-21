Three cats spend 650 days in Cats Protection Belfast – and still need forever homes

10-year-old Jess who is looking her forever home after her owner passed away (Photo: Cats Protection)

An appeal has been launched to find three cats who have the unfortunate title of a charity’s ‘longest serving residents’ their forever homes.

Jess, Sparky and Sheila have spent a combined 650 days in Cats Protection Belfast, and are now “desperate” to find a more permanent set-up.

Both Sparky and Jess were donated to the centre after their owners passed away, while Sheila’s previous owner could no longer look after her.

Six-year-old Sparky was admitted into the charity’s Belfast Adoption Centre back in April 2022 and had to have corrective surgery to help her walk following a nasty leg and hip injury.

Deputy Centre Manager Bethany English said she “can’t understand” why Sparky is still without a home, saying she has not had much interest from prospective adopters since her arrival.

“I honestly can’t understand why Sparky has had so little interest. She isn’t very old, has a good temperament and is now on very little medication.

“Sparky really dislikes other cats so will need to go to a home where she is the only one, and where she will have access to outdoor space so she can exercise and strengthen her leg further.”

Six-year-old Sparky

Ten-year-old Jess has been described as a “very spoilt moggy” when she arrived – weighing 7.8kg, nearly double the ideal 4kg of a healthy cat.

Jess has managed to shed some pounds, although Cats Protection have said the limited space in the centre can mean further weight-loss can be tricky.

"The 10-year-old will need to be on a special diet to control her weight, which the centre can discuss with anyone interested.

“Jess is used to a quiet home so a settled environment without young children would be ideal.”

Ten-year-old Sheila is sadly now staying in the centre for the second time, after her first owner had to part with her because they became too ill. Her second owner recently gave her up after they said they no longer could look after her.

Read more Man accused of ‘beheading’ cats found in north London denies animal cruelty

Described as “loving attention” Bethany said “Sheila has been with us since last July and we’re really hoping that her luck will change soon and she finds a permanent, stable home where she can remain forever. She is a sweet girl who loves attention and would make a great companion.

"She loves the outdoors and is used to being able to come and go as she pleases."

Cats Protection have said the threesome are all low maintenance and “happy to do their own thing.”

“They may not go well with other pets but will make great companions to anyone willing to open up their homes to one of these fabulous ladies.

"They really do deserve to begin their journeys into a new and settled life in a home of their own.”

Anyone interested in adopting Sparky, Jess or Sheila should visit www.cats.org.uk/belfast or call 02890 480202