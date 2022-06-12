Three charged after cenotaph vandalised again

Three men have been charged after a war memorial was vandalised in mid-Ulster.

Police said a number of wreaths at the cenotaph in Moy were destroyed yesterday.

The memorial in Co Tyrone has been attacked numerous times in the past.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage and attempted criminal damage. A second 20-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assault on police. A 19-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, resisting police and attempted criminal damage.

They are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on July 8. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine welcomed the action by the police and described a series of “ongoing” incidents at the site, including people urinating against the memorial and the destruction of wreaths placed around the ground.

She also called on the whole community to “come together to condemn” the incidents.

“The deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of our heroes inscribed on Moy War Memorial will not be tolerated,” Ms Erskine said.

“These incidents have been ongoing. Even on Christmas Day, we woke up to the news of wreaths, laid to remember both sides of the community in world wars, had been damaged.

“There have been sickening attacks, from people urinating against the memorial to those continually taking wreaths laid there and damaging them.

“Enough is enough. Those responsible need a history lesson and to face the full weight of the law.

“Last week, I spoke to the chair of the Moy Royal British Legion to offer my support following a number of incidents.

“While this incident has happened so soon following that conversation, I welcome that action is being taken.”

TUV mid-Ulster spokesperson Glenn Moore said: “War memorials should be treated with respect. They remember the sacrifice paid for freedom by all sections of the community in the fight against fascism. Those who would desecrate memorials put themselves beyond the pale and deserve to receive the full weight of the law.

“While welcoming the arrests, I am mindful of the fact that those involved still have to be successfully prosecuted. I look forward to the PSNI treating the matter with the seriousness it demands and would appeal to anyone who has information about the attack to come forward to the police.”

The PSNI said: “Three individuals took it upon themselves to damage the cenotaph, picking up, throwing around and damaging the wreaths.

“Following an immediate response from ourselves, [they were] arrested.”